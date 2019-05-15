Guandalini, Roberta J.

Roberta J. Gattilia Guandalini, 93, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at MidState Medical Center, Meriden. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Guandalini. Roberta was born in New Haven on December 3, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Robert and Secundina Meda Gattilia. In her younger days, she worked for the New Haven Rail Road during World War II. As she was raising her own 5 children, she was also a foster parent to nearly 60 babies. Roberta enjoyed playing Words With Friends and mahjong along with knitting, crocheting and reading. Roberta's greatest joy was spending time with her family whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of David (Tomilene) Guandalini, Nancy (Gene) Goldstein, Judy Guandalini-Macala, Marian (George) Krvida and Peter (Cindy) Guandalini. Sister of Robert (Joan) Gattilia. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The visiting hours will be Friday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in North Haven Center Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2019