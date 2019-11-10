|
Eburg, Roberta L.
Roberta Lillian Carleton Eburg born in West Haven, CT on March 27, 1931 passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT on Nov. 9, 2019. At long last she has been reunited with the love of her life, best friend and husband of 56 years Thomas Francis Eburg who passed away on May 20, 2006. First and foremost, Roberta also known as Bertie was an awesome mom and grandmother joyfully raising 8 children who have created 23 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren with one on the way and 1 great-great-grandchild. Every night mom would say a pray for all her children and grandchildren reciting their names in the order of their birth. Thanks to Bertie the Eburg home on Park St. in West Haven was always a happy place with lots of friends and relatives visiting. Mom's Christmas eve celebrations were epic events. Family, friends and strangers all received a present and plenty to eat. Bertie had and amazing green thumb filling her small yard with a cornucopia of flowers. She was especially proud of her time as secretary and treasurer of several bowling leagues. She loved to knit and crochet creating blankets, dolls and lots of slippers. Numerous cats and dogs were also an important part of her life. She is survived by one sister Grace Saunders age 96 of West Haven, CT, 8 children Donna Vinci of West Haven, Robert Eburg of Clinton, Nancy Leverich of West Haven, Barbara Duprey of West Haven, Ellen Fauser of Branford, Stephen Eburg, Lynda Bennett of West Haven, and Richard Macholl of California. 23 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven Wednesday, November 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday November 14, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu flowers, donations should be made to Connecticut Hospice Branford, CT. To leave a tribute or condolence, please visit
