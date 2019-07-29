New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
More Obituaries for Roberta Lurie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Lurie

Roberta Lurie Obituary
Lurie, Roberta
It is with great sorrow that the family of Roberta Lurie (Bobbi Hozer) of New Haven, CT and formerly of Orange, CT and Boynton Beach, FL announces her passing.
Bobbi was a dedicated wife and mother with a warm personality. She embraced spending time with family and her many friends who she considered family.
Bobbi and Howard Lurie had a loving marriage of 64 years. She was a wonderful mother to Steven Lurie (Tracey Martin), Donna (Kirk) Friedman, Jim (Lisa) Lurie and Beth (Micah) Sheveloff and grandmother to Jessica, Jennifer, Meagan, Noah, Andrew, Zoe, Ilana and Ryan. Bobbi is survived by her brother Lewis Hozer and sisters-in-law Joyce Hozer, Ruth Shiffrin and Risa Hozer. She was predeceased by her parents Joe and Rose Hozer and brother Michael Hozer.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday afternoon, July 31, at Congregation Mishkan Israel, 785 Ridge Rd., Hamden at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Breast Cancer at Smilow. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 30, 2019
