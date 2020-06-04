Roach, Roberta

Roberta Roach, 82, of Hamden, CT died peacefully on June 2, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Old Saybrook.

Beloved wife of R. Stephen (Steve) Roach, Roberta was born in New Haven on February 10, 1938 to the late Thomas and Elizabeth Rogers.

Roberta was the fourth of five siblings and is predeceased by Ronald Rogers of Long Island, and Thomas (Buddy) Rogers, Elaine Rogers Battapaglia and Judith Rogers Kenney of Hamden.

She was a graduate of Hamden High School, class of 1955. Roberta was married to and predeceased by Robert Paradise of Branford. She then married R. Stephen Roach in Washington, DC in 1964. They were married 56 years.

Roberta was deeply loved and is survived by her husband as well as four children and their spouses, Ronald Roach and Deborah Sanguinetti of Rye, NY, Robert and Stephanie Roach of East Haven, John and Roberta (Missy) Roach Giannotti of Clinton and Stephen and Montgomery Roach of New Canaan, CT. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Andrew and Olivia Giannotti, Julia, Nicholas, Robert, Ethan, Margot and Davis Roach.

Roberta had many interests. She loved making deals while working at estate sales, she loved playing cards and bingo. She was a brilliant cook, a terrific mother and a great source of wisdom. She enjoyed daily coffee time with her two sisters for nearly 40 years and had many close friendships and regular card group dinner parties with couples from The High Lane Club of North Haven.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to St. Martin De Porres Church at 136 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. The Roach family wishes to thank the nurses and caretakers of Apple Rehab for the care and attention given to Roberta in her final days.



