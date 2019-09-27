|
Rolando, Roberta "Bobbi"
Roberta "Bobbi" Manfredi Rolando passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Monday, September 23, 2019. Bobbi was born in New Haven CT on December 3, 1932, daughter of the late Vincent "Jimmy" and Ursula Porto Manfredi and sister to Rosemarie Parisi and Francis Manfredi. She graduated Hamden High School in 1950 and still enjoyed meeting her high school friends for lunch bunch when she was in town. She married the love of her life, Joseph Rolando, on September 3, 1962. Mother to Tresa Salters and Paula (Bill) Thompson and grandmother to Matthew Salters, Julie Salters, Benjamin Thompson, and Robert Thompson. She loved to be called Aunt Bert by her many nieces and nephews. Bobbi's greatest joy in life was being Mammy to Matt, Julie, Benjamin and Robert, and all those that adopted her. She touched the lives of everyone she met, her joy for life was contagious and she spread love and laughter wherever she went! Bobbi was a kind, generous lady who opened her heart and home to everyone she met. She was known for her hospitality whether it was an open house, cooking fried dough pizzas late on a Friday night, or breakfast after midnight mass, it was always a party at the Rolando home, and everyone was welcome. For those that could not make it to her, she would send her famous Christmas fruit cake in the mail. Bobbi grew up working with her parents at the East Rock Quality Market in the old neighborhood. Bobbi and Joe owned the Nail Keg Hardware store on State Street for many years. She also enjoyed the years she worked at the Clelian Center with the Apostles of the Sacred Heart. After moving to Massachusetts, Bobbi enjoyed helping out at summer CCD at St Mary's Church in Hanover and she had her own fan club at the Lifeteen mass on Sunday evenings.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, September 29th from 3-6 p.m. at The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home Monday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Stephen's Church, Hamden at 10:00. Interment will be pri-vate and at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 28, 2019