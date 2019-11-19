|
Smith, Robin Lynne
Robin Lynne Smith, 59, of New Haven passed away peacefully November 18, 2019 in CT Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Jason M. Smith and his wife Cassie of New Haven. Robin was born in New Haven June 27, 1960 a daughter of the late Arland and Blanche Perry Smith. She also leaves sisters, Lila (Greg) Santone of Branford, Susan Polanco of East Haven, Misty (Henry Wiley) Smith of Norwich, a brother, Michael (Rosemary) Smith of East Haven and was predeceased by brothers, Marc and Bruce Smith. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Prior to her retirement Robin worked for the law firm of Moss, Moss & Cirillo for many years.
Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven FRIDAY from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Robin's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019