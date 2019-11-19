New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Lynne Smith


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Lynne Smith Obituary
Smith, Robin Lynne
Robin Lynne Smith, 59, of New Haven passed away peacefully November 18, 2019 in CT Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Jason M. Smith and his wife Cassie of New Haven. Robin was born in New Haven June 27, 1960 a daughter of the late Arland and Blanche Perry Smith. She also leaves sisters, Lila (Greg) Santone of Branford, Susan Polanco of East Haven, Misty (Henry Wiley) Smith of Norwich, a brother, Michael (Rosemary) Smith of East Haven and was predeceased by brothers, Marc and Bruce Smith. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Prior to her retirement Robin worked for the law firm of Moss, Moss & Cirillo for many years.
Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven FRIDAY from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Robin's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -