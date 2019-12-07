|
|
BALDINI, ROBIN ROSE 12/1/64 - 12/7/06 In sad and loving memory of our dearly beloved daughter & sister who departed this life thirteen years ago today. Dear Robin, No one knows how much we miss you. No one knows the bitter pain we have suffered, since we lost you thirteen years ago today. Life has never been the same. In our hearts your memory lingers. Sweetly, tender, fond and true, there is not a day, dear Robin that we do not think of you. ALL OUR LOVE DAD, MOM, TRACY & ROBERT
Published in New Haven Register on Dec. 7, 2019