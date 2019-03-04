Simpkins, Robin T.

Robin Tracey Simpkins, 61 of New Haven transitioned to her heavenly home on February 20, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on February 24, 1957 to the late George H. and Inez E. (Betty) Simpkins in Grace New Haven Hospital. Robin, who was a chef by profession, was the proprietor of a catering entity, "Tasty Delicious Treats by Robin" until her illness. Robin was a member of Varick Memorial AME Zion Church in New Haven, CT for many years. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Gregory Chanz Simpkins (Kiyaniah) and Korey McCray (Yahaira) of New Haven. Sisters, Sydney M. Simpkins and Dawn Simpkins (Clee) of New Haven, CT. Brothers, Anthony (Tank) Dunber and Michael "Najee" Watkins of New Haven, CT; seven grandchildren, one niece, one nephew and a host of loving relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Temple Church of GOD in Christ, 285 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven, CT. Calling hours are 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Final arrangements entrusted to Mc Clam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Simpkins family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2019