DeFonzo, RoccoRocco DeFonzo, age 96, of Bristol passed away on November 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of Janet Casadante DeFonzo. Rocco was born in Walpole, MA, son of the late Michael and Concetta Saturno DeFonzo. He is survived by his grandchildren, Gina (Danny) Williams of Rockfall, Michael (Fallon) DeFonzo of Clinton, Thomas Withington (Lisa Pollard) of TX and Tori (Tyler Stewart) Withington of NC, his son-in-law Thomas (Ann Michalowski) Withington of Madison, his great-grandchildren Rocco and Gianni Williams, Concetta Withington and Ryann Stewart and his sister Frances DeFonzo. He was predeceased his first wife Gladys King DeFonzo, his daughter Valerie Withington and his son Michael DeFonzo. Rocco was a proud US Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 71. Prior to his retirement in 1984, he was a letter carrier for the USPS.Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church, 300 Capt. Thomas Blvd., at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.