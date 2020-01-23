|
Candela, Rocco L.
Rocco L. Candela of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born on January 24, 1953, in New Haven, son of William Candela Sr. and the late Stella Mazziotti Candela. He was an electrician with IBEW Local 90 retiring after 30 years. Rocco is survived by his loving daughters, Danielle (Richard) Avino, Adrienne (Michael) Lilburn, grandsons Richard (Sonny) Avino and Michael Gabriel Lilburn, his father William Candela Sr, his brother James (Patricia) Candela, and a host of relatives and friends; especially Joseph Piccolo of Las Vegas and former wife Diane Coughlin. Rocco was also predeceased by his brother William Candela Jr. and his nephew William Candela.
A mass will be held on Saturday, January 25, 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 29 Wooster St., New Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 24, 2020