St Michael's Rc Church
29 Wooster Pl
New Haven, CT 06511
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
29 Wooster St
New Haven, CT
Rocco L. Candela


1953 - 2019
Rocco L. Candela Obituary
Candela, Rocco L.
Rocco L. Candela of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born on January 24, 1953, in New Haven, son of William Candela Sr. and the late Stella Mazziotti Candela. He was an electrician with IBEW Local 90 retiring after 30 years. Rocco is survived by his loving daughters, Danielle (Richard) Avino, Adrienne (Michael) Lilburn, grandsons Richard (Sonny) Avino and Michael Gabriel Lilburn, his father William Candela Sr, his brother James (Patricia) Candela, and a host of relatives and friends; especially Joseph Piccolo of Las Vegas and former wife Diane Coughlin. Rocco was also predeceased by his brother William Candela Jr. and his nephew William Candela.
A mass will be held on Saturday, January 25, 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 29 Wooster St., New Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 24, 2020
