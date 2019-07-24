Musler, Rochelle K.

Rochelle K. Musler loving wife of Jack Musler of 63 years passed away at home after a long illness with her loving family at her side. Rochelle was born in New Haven, CT on March 9, 1936 to the late Samuel and Esther Krivit of New Haven, CT.

Rochelle attended Quinnipiac College and worked as a medical secretary in the New Haven area however Rochelle was most proud of the wonderful life she built with her husband and their two children in Madison where they've lived since 1957. Rochelle loved nothing more than being with her family.

In addition to her husband, Rochelle will be forever missed by her daughter Jill Disston and her husband Jim, Gary Musler and his spouse Karen, her sisters Adrienne Perr of WA, Sheila Brown of Arizona, and her brother Alan Krivit of Florida. "Debah" will also be dearly missed by her grandson Sam Disston, his wife Marlei and their daughter Sophia. Rochelle was predeceased by her brother Sherman Krivit of Ohio. She will also be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and anyone blessed to have known her. Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019