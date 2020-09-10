1/
Rochelle (Tabachnick) Schneider
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rochelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schneider, Rochelle (Tabachnick)
Rochelle (Tabachnick) Schneider died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her home in Milford, CT. A daughter of David Tabachnick and Yadvega Yellen, Rochelle was born in New York City on August 3, 1941. She attended the University of Illinois, Western Connecticut State College, and the Jewish Theological Seminary. She earned several Master Degrees in Jewish Education and Counseling. Her professional career spanned decades and included serving as a jewish education teacher, principal of a Jewish school and partner of Changing Perspectives LLC where she was able to utilize her counseling skills. She also founded Advocates for the Disabled. She is survived by her brother Michael Tabachnick, his wife Nikki, three step sons James Hutchings, Edward Hutchings, Sam Schneider, two step daughters, Karen Hutchings, Anita Hutchings, and three daughters Barbara Cohen, Catherine Bramball, and Elisabeth Hutchings.
Robert E. Shure Inc. Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral service, which will be Friday at 1 p.m. The funeral will be live streamed and is accessible through the funeral home website.
Contributions may be made to Congregation Or Shalom, 205 Old Grassy Hill Road, Orange, CT 06477.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
The funeral will be live streamed and is accessible through the funeral home website.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved