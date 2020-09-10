Schneider, Rochelle (Tabachnick)Rochelle (Tabachnick) Schneider died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her home in Milford, CT. A daughter of David Tabachnick and Yadvega Yellen, Rochelle was born in New York City on August 3, 1941. She attended the University of Illinois, Western Connecticut State College, and the Jewish Theological Seminary. She earned several Master Degrees in Jewish Education and Counseling. Her professional career spanned decades and included serving as a jewish education teacher, principal of a Jewish school and partner of Changing Perspectives LLC where she was able to utilize her counseling skills. She also founded Advocates for the Disabled. She is survived by her brother Michael Tabachnick, his wife Nikki, three step sons James Hutchings, Edward Hutchings, Sam Schneider, two step daughters, Karen Hutchings, Anita Hutchings, and three daughters Barbara Cohen, Catherine Bramball, and Elisabeth Hutchings.Robert E. Shure Inc. Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral service, which will be Friday at 1 p.m. The funeral will be live streamed and is accessible through the funeral home website.Contributions may be made to Congregation Or Shalom, 205 Old Grassy Hill Road, Orange, CT 06477.