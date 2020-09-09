Hammel, Rodney

Rodney Martin Hammel, 73, of Madison passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, with his beloved wife and son by his side. He was born March 27, 1947 to the late William and Amelia Hammel of West Haven, CT.

He is survived by his wife and lifelong partner Mary Sellitto Hammel, beloved son Travis (Erika) Hammel and cherished grandchildren Delaney and Xander Hammel.

Rod was a graduate of the University of New Haven earning his B.S., following up with his M.S. and 6th year from SCSU. He spent many years working as a sales manager for various telecommunications companies which suited him well as he had the gift of gab and unmatched leadership skills.

Rod loved life. Aside from being an avid golfer and men's softball player, he also played in a card league in North Branford. He spent a lot of time showcasing his love of Gardening in his well maintained yard as well as a splash during the Christmas season with his Christmas lights display.

He and wife Mary shared their love of traveling visiting many countries such as Italy, Switzerland, France, Greece and Ireland just to name a few. They also enjoyed traveling domestically to Hawaii and other parts of the U.S.

Pop especially enjoyed spending his time with his two grandchildren Delaney and Xander playing games, going on excursions and just laughing and having fun together.

Rod is survived by his brother-in-law Michael Sellitto of Guilford and sister-in-law Patty and Chip Prece of Nashville, TN.

Rod was the uncle to Tony (Lucy) Simmons of Wallingford, Michael (Kris) Sellitto of Warwick, RI, James (Raphaela) Sellitto of Northford and Jason Hammel of Chicago, IL. Rod is also survived by nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother William Hammel, sister-in-law Anna Simmons, sister-in-law Linda Sellitto and sister-in-law Kathy Sellitto.

There will be a Memorial Mass held in his honor on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Margaret Church, 24 Academy St., Madison, CT 06443.

In Lieu of flowers any contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.



