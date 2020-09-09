1/1
Rodney Hammel
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hammel, Rodney
Rodney Martin Hammel, 73, of Madison passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, with his beloved wife and son by his side. He was born March 27, 1947 to the late William and Amelia Hammel of West Haven, CT.
He is survived by his wife and lifelong partner Mary Sellitto Hammel, beloved son Travis (Erika) Hammel and cherished grandchildren Delaney and Xander Hammel.
Rod was a graduate of the University of New Haven earning his B.S., following up with his M.S. and 6th year from SCSU. He spent many years working as a sales manager for various telecommunications companies which suited him well as he had the gift of gab and unmatched leadership skills.
Rod loved life. Aside from being an avid golfer and men's softball player, he also played in a card league in North Branford. He spent a lot of time showcasing his love of Gardening in his well maintained yard as well as a splash during the Christmas season with his Christmas lights display.
He and wife Mary shared their love of traveling visiting many countries such as Italy, Switzerland, France, Greece and Ireland just to name a few. They also enjoyed traveling domestically to Hawaii and other parts of the U.S.
Pop especially enjoyed spending his time with his two grandchildren Delaney and Xander playing games, going on excursions and just laughing and having fun together.
Rod is survived by his brother-in-law Michael Sellitto of Guilford and sister-in-law Patty and Chip Prece of Nashville, TN.
Rod was the uncle to Tony (Lucy) Simmons of Wallingford, Michael (Kris) Sellitto of Warwick, RI, James (Raphaela) Sellitto of Northford and Jason Hammel of Chicago, IL. Rod is also survived by nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother William Hammel, sister-in-law Anna Simmons, sister-in-law Linda Sellitto and sister-in-law Kathy Sellitto.
There will be a Memorial Mass held in his honor on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Margaret Church, 24 Academy St., Madison, CT 06443.
In Lieu of flowers any contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
8606692903
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved