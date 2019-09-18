|
Moore, Rodney
Rodney Moore, 48, of Hamden, passed away Sat., Sept. 14, 2019. He was born in New Haven to Ella Mae Moore and the late David E. Moore, Sr. on Nov. 29, 1970. He worked as a paraprofessional with ACES Agency. Rodney leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Donna Zuk-Adley; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, David Moore, Jr.
A celebration of will take place Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 885 Wintergreen Ave., Hamden. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Moore family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 19, 2019