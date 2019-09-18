New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
885 Wintergreen Ave.
Hamden, CT
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
885 Wintergreen Ave.
Hamden, CT
Rodney Moore


1970 - 2019
Rodney Moore Obituary
Moore, Rodney
Rodney Moore, 48, of Hamden, passed away Sat., Sept. 14, 2019. He was born in New Haven to Ella Mae Moore and the late David E. Moore, Sr. on Nov. 29, 1970. He worked as a paraprofessional with ACES Agency. Rodney leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Donna Zuk-Adley; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, David Moore, Jr.
A celebration of will take place Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 885 Wintergreen Ave., Hamden. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Moore family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 19, 2019
