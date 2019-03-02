|
|
Scott, Rodney
Rodney Jermaine Scott, 36 of 59 Revere St. who passed away Sun. Feb. 24, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a long illness. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents Mary & J.C Scott. of New Haven; brother Christopher L. Scott(Jenise) of New Haven; and a niece Sabrina Y. Scott of New Haven. A Celebration of life will be held Mon. March 4, 2019 at 11a.m. at McClam Funeral Home Chapel, 95 Dixwell Ave. New Have,CT 06511. Calling hours 10a.m. until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Scott family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 2, 2019