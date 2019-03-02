New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Rodney Scott


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rodney Scott Obituary
Scott, Rodney
Rodney Jermaine Scott, 36 of 59 Revere St. who passed away Sun. Feb. 24, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a long illness. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents Mary & J.C Scott. of New Haven; brother Christopher L. Scott(Jenise) of New Haven; and a niece Sabrina Y. Scott of New Haven. A Celebration of life will be held Mon. March 4, 2019 at 11a.m. at McClam Funeral Home Chapel, 95 Dixwell Ave. New Have,CT 06511. Calling hours 10a.m. until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Scott family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 2, 2019
