Baez, Jr., Rogelio C.

Rogelio C. Baez Jr., 63, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on June 17, 1955 and was the son of the late Rogelio C. and Carmin Cintron Baez Sr. Rogelio had worked as a truck driver for Estes Express Line for many years and he loved driving. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and loved trucks. Father of Rogelio (Anna) Baez III, Jasaminda Baez, Jessica Santiago, Heather Baez and the late Eddie Ski Baez. Also survived by his girlfriend Jackie White, seven grandchildren and many brothers and sisters.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home at 11:30. Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, New Haven. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019