West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Loiseau, Roger A.
Roger A. Loiseau, 87, passed away on March 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Alma Kiriluk Loiseau for 57 years. He was the son of the late Albert and Alberta Loiseau and the dear father of Heidi Loiseau and Roger D. Loiseau (Susan Reynolds). He is also survived by his sister Pauline Jepsen, his loving grandson, Laurence Dortenzio, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Roger received a Bachelor's degree from St. Bernard College and studied Theology at St. Sulpice in Paris, France. He served in the Army during the Vietnam era. After his military service, Roger earned a Master's degree from the University of Hartford and a Doctor of Education degree from Nova University. He retired from Waterbury State Technical College where he taught mathematics.
Roger enjoyed traveling to Europe and most of the United States. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the American Legion. He was a volunteer at the VA Hospital and was active in Our Lady of Victory Church, where he also taught CCD. He was a member of Alliance Francais and loved swing dancing. Roger was a gentle man – one in a million – with a heart of gold. He could repair anything in the house or on cars. His family will miss him dearly.
Visitation will take place on WEDNESDAY from 4 to 8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. On THURSDAY morning his procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11 a.m. Private burial will take place in Southbridge, MA at a later date. To leave an online message for the family, please visit:
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2019
