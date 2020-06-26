Roger Dupont

Dupont, Roger
Roger L. Dupont, 90, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 in Hamden, CT. Born in Auburn, ME to the late Laureat and Emeline Dupont, Roger was an engineer at Electric Boat until his 1992 retirement. Roger loved his Catholic faith and family activities as well as music, painting and photography. Roger leaves behind children Marc and wife Colleen, Eric and wife Kimberly, Stephanie and husband John, daughter-in-law Mary, widow of son Keith, 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Roger was predeceased by his loving wife Gilberte in 1993, son Keith, and grandson Jay.
Please contact family for funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 26, 2020.