|
|
Ritter, Sr., Roger J.
Roger J. Ritter, Sr., age 64, of New Haven, entered into eternal rest on March 25, 2019 at YNNH. Born on August 8, 1954 to the late Rotha, Sr. and Josephine Ritter. Loving father of Nikia Ritter, Stacey Evans, both of New Haven, Roger Ritter, Jr. of Arizona, Alfred Summers of South Carolina, and Chauncey Evans of New Haven. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Roger's Life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 11 a.m. Viewing in Colonial from 10-11 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2019