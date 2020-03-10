|
|
Mullins, Roger
Roger Lincoln Mullins, 92 of Bridgeport passed peacefully March 4, 2020. Friends are invited to the viewing Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morton's Mortuary, Inc., 25 Margaret E. Morton Lane, Bridgeport and Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Aery Baptist Church, 73 Frank St., Bridgeport. Funeral services will begin Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the church and the interment will follow the service in Mt. Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport. See www.mortonsmortuary.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020