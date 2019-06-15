Roy, Roger Ovide

Roger Ovide Roy, age 84, of West Haven, CT passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary Jane (Hines) Roy for 60 years. He was born in Woodsville, NH to Germaine (LaMarre) Roy and Elie Ovide Roy on Feb 12, 1935. He Graduated from Woodsville High School. He owned Connecticut Discount Auto Parts for over 40 years. He was a member of the West Haven Republican Town Committee and a West Haven Police Commissioner. Roger was an avid gardener and hunter. He loved to spend time at his summer home in Pennsylvania and at the annual Family Reunion.

He will be greatly missed by his daughter Gena (Roy) Giza and her husband Edward, his son, Dennis Roy and his wife Elizabeth (Valerio) Roy and his daughter Judy (Roy) Anania and her husband Claudio. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Edward Giza IV and Julianna Monjeau, Justin Giza and Carla Emanuele, Marilisa Anania, Brianna Anania and Sean Keenan, Matthew Anania, David Anania, Jesse Roy and Lisa Adams and Cody Roy, as well as his extended family and friends. Roger was one of 17 children. He is survived by his brothers: Camille Roy, Bernard Roy, Richard Roy, Phillip Roy, Clement Roy and his sister Anne (Roy) Dauphanais as well as their loving spouses, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers: Martin Roy, Ferdinand Roy, Paul Roy, Victor Roy, Patrick Roy, Ernest Roy, Norman Roy and sisters: Rita Lckie, Louise Forcier and Irene Guilnette.

The hours for visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. On Friday morning, the procession will leave the funeral home at 8:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 am in the Church of Saint Louis. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger's name to CT Hospice in Branford. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at:

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 17, 2019