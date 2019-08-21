|
Thompson, Roger S.
Roger S. Thompson, 91, a resident of the Village at Mariners Point, East Haven, formerly of Meriden, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15,2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Teresa Shea Thompson. He is survived by three grandchildren, Wendy Benes and husband Christopher of AZ, Laura Anderson and husband Larry of NM and Christine Kramer and husband Cory of KS. Great-grandchildren, Cole, Taylor, Brody, Ellen, Wade, Ashley and Peter. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a stepson, Peter (Kathleen) Tomkiel, a great-granddaughter Kaitlyn, three brothers, Harry, Robert and William Thompson and three sisters, Elizabeth Belbusti, Marie Meneely and Jeannette Collins. Roger was born June 2,1928 in New Haven a son of the late Robert and Lillian Quillia Thompson and was employed for many years as a machinist, first with Winchester Repeating Arms then Armstrong Rubber and lastly Pratt and Whitney from where he retired after over thirty years of service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 26, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 23, 2019