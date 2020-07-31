Conway Jr., Roger Townsend
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Townsend Conway, Jr. on July 29, 2020. He left us shortly after admittance to hospice following two years of cancer treatment and true to form, when he was ready.
Born in October 1968 in New Haven, CT, Roger was bigger than life in form and personality. He grew up in Orange, CT, and attended Amity High School, Syracuse University and SCSU. He always made friends along the way and they remained his friends for life. Free with opinions alongside a deep desire for fairness to the world, Roger was gracious and forgiving and saw humor in everything that lived and breathed. He judged without being judgmental and teased without being mean. His smile could move mountains and disarm the meanest of characters. The world would be well-served if we were to follow his example.
Whether he was bartending, waiting tables, starting and running a variety of businesses, or marketing management, he brought ferocity of talent, energy, and "no BS" to every role. He created a legacy of generous friends and colleagues who relish in his humor and spirit. His love for classic rock and sports compelled him daily and he never saw a situation that couldn't be wagered. There was not a bigger Yankees fan in the spring or Steelers fan in the Fall.
"As long as we're together" was his special saying with his wife Hope. They knew they could do anything as long as they were together. This was especially important in the last few years. He lived for his wife, daughters and family. His greatest joy was being a dad. He loved to watch his daughter Grace ride horses even on the coldest winter day or coaching her softball team to a championship. Avery's favorite spot in the house was in his pocket - his lap on the couch - and he was Avery's favorite playmate. He could be found playing school as Bobby, the somewhat delinquent student that occasionally ended up in the principal's office or the Beast (Prince) to her many princesses. Roger brought comfort to all and was always ready to make you laugh when times were hard.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Hope Conway (McCall); his daughters Grace (16) and Avery (5); his parents: mother, Barbara Conway; father, Roger T. Conway, Sr. and stepmother, Andrea; in-laws David and Carolyn McCall; his siblings, Heather Smith, Kirsten Mason and Andrew Conway, their spouses and his many nieces and nephews.
Due to health risks associated with Covid-19, services will be limited to a private family gathering. Within the year, when we can, we will hold the memorial celebration that Roger wanted, a party to celebrate his life filled with music and laughter.
In lieu of flowers, we request that memorial contributions be made to the Go Fund me for Roger's family (https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-roger-conways-family
)