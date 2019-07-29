|
Zerillo, Roger
Roger Thomas Zerillo of Durham passed away suddenly from a rare form of cancer on July 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of Cynthia (Del Vecchio) Zerillo for 32 years and devoted father to Jessica Zerillo. Born in Bridgeport Connecticut, son of the late Alfred and Rose Zerillo. Also survived by his sons Jason and Adam Zerillo of Florida and brother Alfred (Ellen) Zerillo of Glastonbury, Connecticut and their children Susan and Sara. Roger worked at the USDA Forest Service Office in Hamden for over 45 years. He found most comfort sailing and kayaking in Long Island Sound all four seasons of the year. His kindness extended to the many family pets, especially the newest family member, Lacey. It is impossible to describe who Roger was using mere words. He was a superhero and his power was kindness. He left an everlasting impression on everyone he met from the grocery store to the ocean shores. We are blessed to have known such a caring, loving person.
The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mercy Parish at Notre Dame Church, Durham at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mica Hill Cemetery, Durham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the https://oceanconservancy.org.
Published in Middletown Press & The New Haven Register on July 30, 2019