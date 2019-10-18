New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Office of All Saints Cemetery
700 Middletown Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Office of All Saints Cemetery
700 Middletown Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Roland R. Parenteau


1938 - 2019
Roland R. Parenteau Obituary
Parenteau, Roland R.
Roland R. Parenteau, 81, formerly of Howe Street, North Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Regency House, Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of the late Roberta Mahon Parenteau. Roland was born in West Warwick, Rhode Island on May 28, 1938 and was the son of the late Rosario and Meranda Valerian Parenteau. He served his country faithfully in the US Army. Roland had worked for the former Picker Nuclear which later became Honeywell Life Safety of Northford for 25 years retiring as a manufacturing supervisor. He served as property manager for the Animal Haven, Inc. and served on their board of directors for over 20 years. Roland was a volunteer for many years at the Masonicare, Wallingford.
Friends are invited to meet directly at the Office of All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Wednesday morning, Oct. 23rd at 9:45 and may follow the funeral procession to the graveside for a 10:00 service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019
