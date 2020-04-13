|
|
Golicz, Roman N.
Roman Nikolas Golicz, 95, passed away peacefully at home in Clinton, on April 6, 2020. He was the youngest son of Josef Golicz and Ernestyna Herzog.
He was born in Zloczow, Poland, where he grew up until the Soviet Occupation in 1940 from where he was forced to labor camps in Siberia.
After his release, he enlisted in the Polish-British Intelligence before eventually joining the Royal Air Force where he was a rear gunner and later a bomber pilot until the end of the war. He later settled in England, where he owned and operated a company specializing in the conversion of military surplus vehicles to civilian use. He studied aeronautical engineering, architecture and art at several universities in England and France where he met the love of his life Halina Kamienska and they were soon married in 1958.
In 1959, they moved to the United States where Roman joined Chesebrough-Pond's, Inc. where he became a project engineer and settled in Clinton, CT to raise his family. While at Chesebrough Pond's, Roman's fluency in nine languages were put to the test as he integrated manufacturing plants in 12 countries around the world. His innovations in plant efficiencies and product manufacturing are still used today.
In 1968, Roman's entrepreneurial character led him to found Automation, in Essex, CT later to become GBR Ltd. From 1988 to 1992, he was Founder & Chairman of Intelligent Technologies Corporation, in Chester, CT, until the company merged with Roll Systems, Inc. where he remained as Director of Product Development. In 1993, he founded Documotion, LLC, a company he left in 2001 to begin consulting for a number of clients through PrompterTech, LLC until his retirement at age 89.
He was most proud of being awarded more than 35 patents, nationally and internationally. As a pioneer in intelligent paper handling systems, Roman's innovation created new industries, revolutionized document processing and his machines affected the lives of almost all Americans and the ways they received their bills, important documents and mail. He was the recipient of the 1998 Ely Whitney Award of the Connecticut Patent Law Association.
A loving husband, father and grandfather Roman was predeceased by his parents and his three older brothers, Leszek Golicz of Spain, Vitold Golicz of France and George Golicz of Poland. He is survived by his devoted wife and life partner of 62 years, Halina, and his three children, Heidi Golicz-Miranda and her husband Carlos of Clinton, Stefan Golicz and his wife Jean of Old Saybrook and John Golicz and his wife Julie of Madison, as well as three grandchildren, Jonathan Golicz of Milford, Jacqueline Golicz of Boston and Jake Golicz of Meriden, CT. In addition, he leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada, England, France and Poland. A Mass in his memory will be offered at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437 and Forgotten Felines, 153 Horse Hill Rd., Westbrook, CT 06498.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020