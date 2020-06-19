Ronald A. Celotto
1947 - 2020
Celotto, Ronald A.
Ronald A. Celotto 73, of East Haven beloved father of Susan (Joseph) Niro of East Haven passed away on June 17, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. Grandfather of Evan and Rachelle Dotson and Ashley Niro. Brother of the late to Donna Celotto and Robert F. Celotto. Former husband of Barbara Flynn Celotto of Wallingford. Ron was born in New Haven on May 8, 1947 son of the late Alfred and Lucy Raucci Celotto. Prior to his retirement Ron was an electrician for Amtrak and a Army veteran. Ron was an avid pool player and loved to golf.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven MONDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael's Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call MONDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT. Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Sign Ron's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
JUN
22
Funeral
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
JUN
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
