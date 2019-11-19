New Haven Register Obituaries
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
397 Ferry St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Ronald Albert Williams Sr.


1935 - 2019
Ronald Albert Williams Sr. Obituary
Williams, Sr., Ronald Albert
Ronald Albert Williams, Sr. of Cranberry Township, PA formerly of New Haven, died on November 13, 2019 at his daughters' home in PA. He was the husband of the late Joan Lesiak Williams. Mr. Williams was born in Ballston Spa, NY on April 8, 1935 to the late John and Josephine Skolones Williams. He entered the US Marine Corps in July of 1954 and served with pride until he was honorably discharged in 1957 as a Corporal. Upon returning home Mr. Williams joined the New Haven Police Dept. where he enjoyed a 16-year career. He was an avid Red Sox and UCONN basketball fan and was well known for baking apple pies and giving them out to friends and family during the holidays. Mr. Williams was a very creative man, loved nature especially birds, was well known for his tomato garden and loved painting with oils. Many of his family and friends were the recipients of his beautiful paintings. While living in Pennsylvania, Mr. Williams enjoyed going to the Cranberry Township Senior Center where he made many friends and gifted them his oil paintings. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church for over 40 years. He was the proud father of Karen (Dave) MacDougall, Maureen, Ronald and John (Sheila deMetro) Williams; brother of Agnes Rose Smith and the late Richard "Dickie" Williams. He loved his 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his four-legged grand dog Sydney. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Church 397, Ferry St., New Haven. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Ronald's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019
