|
|
Antonetti, Ronald
Ron Antonetti, 78, of West Haven, entered into rest at home, on November 8, 2019. Born on July 17, 1941, a son to Pierina and the late Joseph Antonetti. He was the loving husband of Mally Annatone Antonetti, father of Lynn (Bill) Mazzara and Lisa (Lenny) Ciavarella, proud grandfather of Nichole, Lenny, Vincent, Thomas and Anthony, brother of Mario Antonetti and Donna Keller. Ron was a printer at the former City Printer for over 30 years. He was an avid salt and freshwater fisherman, and loved crabbing and clamming. Ron proudly served his country, in the National Guard, and was a lifelong NY Giants fan.
Visitation will take place on Thursday from 10-11 o'clock at West Haven Funeral Home on the Green. A graveside service will take place at 11:30 a.m., in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 13, 2019