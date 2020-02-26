|
|
Cunningham, Ronald
Ronald Rocco Cunningham, 61, of Milford, beloved husband of Dorcas Cunningham, passed away on February 25, 2020. Born on September 13, 1958 in New Haven, he was the son of Antoinette Cunningham and the late Kenneth R. Cunningham II.
Ron owned and operated his own business, Cunningham Delivery Service for about 30 years. He enjoyed golf and tennis, and cheering on his two favorite teams, the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers. A great family man, Ron was devoted to his wife, daughter, and mother. His presence will be missed but never forgotten.
Along with his loving wife and mother, Ron is survived by his daughter, Dorrie Cunningham; siblings, Ken Cunningham III, Deborah (Pete) Meng, Dawn Cunningham, Dean (Paula) Cunningham, Shawn (Kathy) Cunningham, and Donna Cunningham; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Friends and family may call from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2020