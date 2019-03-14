Engelhardt, Ronald "Ronnie"

Ronald "Ronnie" Engelhardt, 52, born and raised in New Haven and East Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born on January 8, 1967. Ronnie worked as an automotive technician for many years and was also as a union tin knocker. The past ten years Ron-nie did a lot of work as a builder, roofer and caretaker. He was a loving, hardworking man who always left an impression on others. He leaves behind his wife of ten years Danielle Sheehan and his two sons Ronald A. Engelhardt, Jr. and Michael S. Engelhardt; Danielle's three children Jacob and David Baker along with Caitlin (Michael) Mettler and their children Kayla and Kaden. He also is survived by his brother Randy W. Engelhardt (fiancé Nikki Allison); nephews Jesse Engelhardt, Joshua Szymanski and a niece Dr. Jennifer Couture. In addition, he leaves behind his father Albert R. Engelhardt; his sister Lori (Douglas) Fox, also Jodi Capasso Engelhardt and many cousins. Predeceased by his mother Carol Marciano Engelhardt. There is so many good things to say about Ronnie but not enough paper to write them on. He will be dearly missed, may he Rest in Peace.

The visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 to All Saints Cemetery for a Graveside Service with the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 14, 2019