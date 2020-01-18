|
Ennis, Sr., Ronald
Ronald Ennis Sr., 86, loving husband of Mary F. (McCrory) Ennis, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Ronald was born in Port Chester, NY, May 2, 1933, a son of the late Joseph Ennis and Margaret (Seaman) Ennis. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Ronald was employed by the Town of Greenwich as a Police Officer and in 1965 was appointed by the United States Department of Justice as a U.S. Deputy Marshal for the District of Connecticut until his retirement in 1985. Upon retirement he enjoyed fishing and traveling from South Carolina to Florida stopping along the way to visit with friends and loving family. Ron and family also shared many special happy memories spending time in Newport, RI with loved ones. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Yankees and the UConn Huskies. In his final weeks of life he was tenderly cared for by his children with the support of hospice. When he met the angels of God, His wife tenderly took his ring from his finger and now will be with her for her lifetime. In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by his four children Catherine (William) Bryant of Wallingford, Ronald Ennis Jr. of Guilford, Laura (David) Papagoda of South Carolina, Joseph (Bruce Moran) Ennis of East Haven; his three grandchildren William and Daniel Bryant, Samantha Papagoda and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and John; and his sister Dorothy Mynarski. Ronald's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. when the funeral cortege will proceed to Notre Dame Church, 272 Main St., Durham, CT 06422, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in the State of CT. Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to: Seasons Hospice Connecticut, 1579 Straits Turnpike, Middlebury, CT 0676 Or St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325. For online condolences or directions, visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020