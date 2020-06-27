Ronald Funaro

To Rons family,
I have known Ronnie since we were 12 years old and living in Point Beach. We were in the same classes at Point Beach School and Milford High. I am saddened to learn of his passing. My memories of growing up with a group of friends that included Ronnie will be with me forever. My sympathies and prayers to Rons family.
Funaro, Ronald
It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald J. Funaro (Ron) announce his passing on June 26, 2020 at the Hospital of St. Raphael after a brief battle with cancer. Ron passed away surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 27, 1950 in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Silvio Funaro and Helen Camadeco Funaro.
Ron moved to Milford in the early 1950's and was a lifelong resident. He was active in sports throughout his years at Milford High School; later coaching girls youth softball and was a past president of the Milford National Little League. Ron took pride in his hometown and spent many years in volunteer services including the Board of Trustee of the Milford Elks and served several terms on the Milford Board of Education.
Ron was the owner of Funaro Insurance Agency in Milford, retiring in 2017. He prided himself on taking stellar care of his clients who were always welcome to stop by for a chat and cup of coffee. He enjoyed many years playing golf with his brothers and friends and loved his Wednesday morning breakfast's with his close friends. Ron was also an avid fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants, and never missed a UCONN Girls Basketball game. His presence will be missed but never forgotten.
Ron leaves behind his devoted wife, Patty Sullivan Funaro; cherished sons, Ronald J. Funaro, Jr. (Chris Neeb) and Jeffrey Funaro (Libby Malloy); brothers, Richard A. (Sharon) Funaro and Gary P. (Barbara) Funaro; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews, and many dearly beloved friends.
Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing measures will be taken place and masks will be required. Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 27, 2020.