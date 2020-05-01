DeMarinis, Ronald H.Ronald H. DeMarinis, age 75, of West Haven, passed away on April 22, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1944, in NY, a son to the late Anthony R. & Adeline Numis DeMarinis. He is survived by his loving sisters, Linda Green, and Kathryn Schwarzenbach, as well as nieces & nephew, Kathryn Wichmann, Bradley Schwarzenbach & Kristine Schwarzenbach, as well as many cherished friends. Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Anthony & Adeline, his brother, Anthony DeMarinis Jr., and brother-in-law, Tom Green. Ronald graduated from Robert E. Fitch High School, in Groton, and then went on to study computer programming at Hartford State Technical Institute, and then later attended University of New Haven. Ron retired from SNET, where he worked for many years in IT. He enjoyed windsurfing, skiing, traveling, and spending time with his dear friends and family. He is missed by many.Due to the current pandemic, all services are private at this time. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green is entrusted with arrangements. A memorial service will be held in the future, in safer times. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website,