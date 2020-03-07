|
|
Apuzzo, Ronald J.
Ronald John Apuzzo, born on Dec. 29th, 1942 in New Haven, CT, passed suddenly mid-Feb 2020 of natural causes in Bellows Falls, VT.
Ron was a photographer, teacher, jeweler and welder. He enjoyed working with youths and teaching them his trades. Ron was the heart of this area and there aren't many souls he hasn't touched.
Ron is survived by his daughters, Diana Jones of Bellows Falls, VT and Isabel Vinson of Brattleboro, VT, as well as his cousins John & Joseph Mastriano of New Haven and several ex-wives.
Ron's memorial services will be held at the Flat Iron Exchange at 51 The Square in Bellows Falls, VT on March 15th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Insight Photography in his name, located at 183 Main St. in Brattleboro, VT http://www.insightphotography.org/support
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020