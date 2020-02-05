|
|
Cyr, Ronald J.
Ronald J Cyr, 84, of Killingworth, loving husband of over 59 years to Carol (Vuksinic) Cyr, peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Monday, February 3, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. Born in St. Francis, New Brunswick, Canada, he was the son of the late Charles and Catherine (Desjardins) Cyr. Ron was sole owner of Ron's Welding Service, a welding and fabricating business and was a true artist of metal. He was a member of St. George Church in Guilford and volunteered as an Usher for many years. He was also an active member of a local bible study group. Ronald was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He had a great love of music and family and he had a strong faith in God. He was an accomplished violinist, he enjoyed attending car shows and he especially loved family vacations on the Cape. Ronald was a great friend to many and cherished many lifelong friendships. Besides his beloved wife, Ronald is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and James Hartman of Marlborough, Tricia Cyr-Carrier and Nelson Carrier of Guilford, and his son Michael Cyr of Westbrook; two special grandchildren Taylor and Brooke Hartman; a brother Philip Cyr of Prospect; a sister Joanne Simon of Berlin; and many nieces and nephews. Ron was predeceased by his brother Roger J. Cyr of Kensington.
Ron's family would like to extend a special thanks to all his caregivers at Yale New Haven Hospital and CT Hospice.
Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10:30 at St. George Church in Guilford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. There will be no calling hours; please go directly to the church. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salesian Missions, 2 Lefevre Lane, New Rochelle, NY 10801-5710. www.salesianmissions.org Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2020