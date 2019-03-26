Martin, Ronald J.

Ronald J. Martin, 76, beloved husband of 54 years to Jane (DeChello) Martin, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. Mr. Martin was born on November 16, 1942, to the late Doris (Perrault) and Enos P. Martin.

Mr. Martin was born and raised in Waterbury where he graduated from Crosby High School. He was a longtime resident of New Haven, CT. He served in the Army Reserves. He spent much of his career in sales and marketing while also co-owning a roofing business (R&R Roofing).

Ron was an avid golfer, and enjoyed pickleball, bowling, playing cards and pub crawls. He traveled extensively with his wife and was a member of the Moose Club.

He had a great sense of humor with a quick wit and enjoyed making family and friends laugh. Knowing that food was a means to get people to socialize, Ron often arrived to business meetings or visiting family and friends with a box of pastry and passed this trait on to his children. He encouraged his daughters to become avid bakers by ensuring the necessary ingredients were available. He fostered a sense of capacity by sharing his love of tinkering and building with his sons.

In addition to his loving wife, Jane, he is survived by his four children, Lori Martin of New Haven, John Martin(Joanne) of Ft. Myers, FL, Sharon Martin (Kim O'Donnell) of Portland, ME, Robert Martin of Fredericksburg,VA; 10 grandchildren: Ben, Lauren, Sarah, Caleb, Corey, Rachel, Allison, Elijah, Emma, and Johnny; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by four siblings: Thomas Martin, Eileen Lawler, Jane Mitola and Bernard Martin, all of CT. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Wayne Martin and cousin, Charles (Chuck) O'Neil.

Services were held Monday, March 18, 2019 in Florida. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2019