New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Mazzucco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. "Ronnie" Mazzucco


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald J. "Ronnie" Mazzucco Obituary
Mazzucco, Ronald J. "Ronnie"
Ronald J. "Ronnie" Mazzucco, 75, of East Haven, beloved husband of 54 years to Elizabeth Cuomo Mazzucco, passed away on March 23, 2019 in Whispering Pines Rehabilitation & Nursing Center surrounded by his family. Loving father of Lisa Mazzucco and Benjamin A. Mazzucco both of East Haven. Grandfather of Richard "RJ" and Tyler Listro and Alexandria and Ashley Mazzucco. Brother of Marie (Robert) Purcell, Peter (Joanne) Mazzucco all of East Haven, Ann (Ben) Federico of North Haven and the late Carmel Jarmie and Benjamin J. "Benny" Mazzucco. Ronnie was born in New Haven on March 21, 1944 son of the late Biagio Benjamin J. and Maria "Mary" Levatino Mazzucco Sr. Prior to his retirement Ronnie was the owner of Dale Construction and the Manhatten Fitness Center.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven, THURSDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on WEDNESDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign Ronnie's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now