Mazzucco, Ronald J. "Ronnie"

Ronald J. "Ronnie" Mazzucco, 75, of East Haven, beloved husband of 54 years to Elizabeth Cuomo Mazzucco, passed away on March 23, 2019 in Whispering Pines Rehabilitation & Nursing Center surrounded by his family. Loving father of Lisa Mazzucco and Benjamin A. Mazzucco both of East Haven. Grandfather of Richard "RJ" and Tyler Listro and Alexandria and Ashley Mazzucco. Brother of Marie (Robert) Purcell, Peter (Joanne) Mazzucco all of East Haven, Ann (Ben) Federico of North Haven and the late Carmel Jarmie and Benjamin J. "Benny" Mazzucco. Ronnie was born in New Haven on March 21, 1944 son of the late Biagio Benjamin J. and Maria "Mary" Levatino Mazzucco Sr. Prior to his retirement Ronnie was the owner of Dale Construction and the Manhatten Fitness Center.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven, THURSDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on WEDNESDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

