Milici, Ronald J.

Ronald Joseph Milici, 80, of Wallingford passed away peacefully March 17, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. He is the beloved husband of Linda Stella Milici. Ron was born in New Haven, September 20, 1938, a son of the late Salvatore and Helen Mockus Milici. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps and had been an executive with Toshiba America for many years before retiring as an avid golfer. Ron is the cherished father of Christine Milici, RJ Milici Jr., and the late Robert Milici. Proud grandfather of Jonathan Robert Milici. Brother of Gerri Arbour, Margi (Bill) Cusack and the late Salvatore Robert Milici. Ron is also survived by his sister-in-law Joan (Robert) Aceto, former daughter-in-law Maricela Vazquez and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Most Holy Trinity Church, Wallingford Friday morning at 11 with Military Honors to follow. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH ON FRIDAY. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Ron may be made to Closer to Free Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Sign the guestbook for Ron online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019