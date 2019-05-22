Raffile, Sr., Ronald J.

Ronald J. Raffile, Sr., 85, of North Haven, formerly of West Haven and West Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Halligan Raffile. Ronald was born in West Haven on November 13, 1933 and was the son of the late Arthur C. Raffile, Sr. and Margaret Egan Raffile. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy during the Korean War and later in the US Air Force. Ronald had worked for the West Haven Planning and Zoning, then Aqualogic and when he moved to Florida, he worked for the West Palm Beach Planning and Zoning until his retirement. Father of Margaret (Jonathan) Fronte, Kimberly Raffile and Ronald J. Raffile, Jr. Grandfather of Jonathan and Matthew Fronte, and Michael Torres. Brother of Cynthia (John) Doran and the late Arthur C. Raffile, Jr., Shirley Mansfield, Nancy McGrath and Marge Spinato.

Private funeral services were entrusted to the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment with full military honors were held in All Saints Cemetery.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2019