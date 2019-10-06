|
Santry, Sr., Ronald J.
Ronald J. Santry, Sr., longtime resident of Guilford, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Branford, CT Hospice after a brief illness. Husband of the late Elizabeth F. (Yager) Santry, Ron was born in Ossining, New York on Aug. 30, 1933 to the late Daniel and Kathleen (Chempre) Santry. He was married to Bette, his high school sweetheart, for sixty-three years.
A loving father, Ron is survived by his three sons Daniel (Linda) Santry of Westfield, NJ; Ronald Santry Jr. of Walls, MS; John (Joanne) Santry of Madison. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Joseph, Laura, Michael and Rheann along with great grandson Elliott Elijah, special sister-in-law Mary Yager of AZ, niece Dr. Carrie Yager of San Diego, CA and family members Carey, Tina and Bree McDonald of Milford, CT. Predeceased by his sister, Sandra Santry.
Mr. Santry retired from DRS Fermont Company in Bridgeport as Vice President of Operations. Later, he translated his passion for fixing things into his own handyman business, RJ Enterprise, which he ran for many years.
Ron had a lifelong passion for cars. For several years he raced sports cars and attended car shows as a member of the CT MG club with his personally restored convertible. He enjoyed gardening, bird watching and tending to his many pets. Ron especially enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife of sixty-three years, Bette, along with family and friends throughout Europe, the Caribbean and the United States. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, cheering on the UConn Basketball teams, winter vacations in Mexico with his dear friend and in-law Ann Hartmann and passing along his knowledge to others.
Calling hours will be held on Tues, Oct. 8 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wed, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St, Guilford. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd, Branford, CT 06405. To share a memory please, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 7, 2019