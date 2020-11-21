ZACHEY, RONALD J. JR.
Ronald John Zachey, Jr. (Ronnie), 21, of North Haven passed away at his home on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was the beloved son of Ronald J. Zachey Sr., and Janet L. Mungiguerra-Zachey. He is also survived by his loving sister, Taylor L. Zachey and dog, Rambo. Born in Meriden, on June 1, 1999, he was a 2017 North Haven High School graduate and had attended Gateway Community College. Ronnie had been working for his family's business, Coach Auto Body, as a Parts Manager. He also enjoyed working out at the gym, but most of all, he enjoyed racing in his Mustang Cobra. Ronnie is also survived by his grandfathers Ronald R. Zachey and Carl Mungiguerra. Ronnie was predeceased by his grandmothers, Jacqueline Cusano- Zachey and Joan Wiatrak-Mungiguerra. He is also the nephew of Mark and Karen Morcaldi, and Godson of Edward and Valerie Pierpont. Ronnie is also survived by many cousins and friends.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com