1/1
Ronald J. Zachey Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZACHEY, RONALD J. JR.
Ronald John Zachey, Jr. (Ronnie), 21, of North Haven passed away at his home on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was the beloved son of Ronald J. Zachey Sr., and Janet L. Mungiguerra-Zachey. He is also survived by his loving sister, Taylor L. Zachey and dog, Rambo. Born in Meriden, on June 1, 1999, he was a 2017 North Haven High School graduate and had attended Gateway Community College. Ronnie had been working for his family's business, Coach Auto Body, as a Parts Manager. He also enjoyed working out at the gym, but most of all, he enjoyed racing in his Mustang Cobra. Ronnie is also survived by his grandfathers Ronald R. Zachey and Carl Mungiguerra. Ronnie was predeceased by his grandmothers, Jacqueline Cusano- Zachey and Joan Wiatrak-Mungiguerra. He is also the nephew of Mark and Karen Morcaldi, and Godson of Edward and Valerie Pierpont. Ronnie is also survived by many cousins and friends.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved