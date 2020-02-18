|
Jeanette, Ronald
Ronald Jeannette, age 75, of New Haven passed away suddenly at home on February 16, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara Jean Marquardt Jeannette. Ron was born in New Haven, son of the late LeRoy and Lorraine Sherman Jeannette. He is survived by his children, Ronald (Sarah) Jeanette of Hamden, Richard (Lisa) Jeannette, Robert (Sarah) Vickery and Kay Barrows all of Meriden, his 2 grandchildren, 1 sister and 1 brother. Ron worked for the State of CT Transportation Dept. as a payload operator for 41 years. He had a passion for boating, fishing and his trips to Alaska. He loved his wife, his family and his dogs.
All Funeral Arrangements are private in care of Oak Grove Cremation Service.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020