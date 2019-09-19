|
|
Bourke, Ronald L.
Ronald L. Bourke, 83, of Shell, Wyoming, sweetheart of fifteen years to Elizabeth Willsher, formerly of Woodbridge, CT, passed away quietly in his home on September 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife Martha Jean and left behind five children, Rhonda, Jeff, Tim, Bob and Steve, along with eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Ron graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, NE, with degrees in Chemistry, Biology and Philosophy. He worked for Merck Pharmaceuticals as a Sales Representative for 30 plus years, returning to his state of birth upon retirement at 55 years of age.
He was a loved and well respected man in his community and will be sorely missed.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 20, 2019