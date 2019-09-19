Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Bourke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Bourke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald L. Bourke Obituary
Bourke, Ronald L.
Ronald L. Bourke, 83, of Shell, Wyoming, sweetheart of fifteen years to Elizabeth Willsher, formerly of Woodbridge, CT, passed away quietly in his home on September 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife Martha Jean and left behind five children, Rhonda, Jeff, Tim, Bob and Steve, along with eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Ron graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, NE, with degrees in Chemistry, Biology and Philosophy. He worked for Merck Pharmaceuticals as a Sales Representative for 30 plus years, returning to his state of birth upon retirement at 55 years of age.
He was a loved and well respected man in his community and will be sorely missed.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.