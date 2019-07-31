|
|
Lankton, Ronald
Ronald Duane Lankton, Retired NHPD, 79, of East Haven, died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the St. Raphael Campus of YNHH. He is the husband of Mary Rascati Lankton. He was born in Yonkers, NY on October 22, 1939 to the late John and Estelle Dubois Lankton. Ronald is a proud veteran of the United States Navy. After serving his country he would serve the City of New Haven as a Police Officer for 27 years, until retiring in 1991 as a Superintendent. He also spent several years as a part of the Police Boat Squad. He loved the water, recreational boating, singing and in his later years, going to the Casino. He was a former member of the New Haven Emerald Society. Ron will always be remembered for his sense of humor, joke and riddle telling. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son Laurence Girardi of East Haven, two daughters, Tori (Nicholas) Carrano of East Haven and Camille (Louis) Laudano of New Haven. He is also survived by a sister, Pamela (William) Flannery of Collierville, TN, eleven grandchildren, Nicholas and Ava Carrano, Nicole, Christina, Michelle and Louis, Jr. Laudano, Joseph, John, Jr., Michael, Joseph and Heather Girardi, as well as 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons, John V. and Michael Girardi and a brother, John D. Lankton, Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Burial with full military honors will be held in St. John Cemetery, Wallingford. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit Ron's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2019