Ronald Michelson
1940 - 2020
Michelson, Ronald
Ronald W. Michelson, 79, of Milford, beloved husband of 53 years to Aurelia Michelson, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. Born on December 24, 1940 in Los Angeles, he was the son of the late Louis and Mary Michelson. Ron was the proud owner of Active Television Service in Milford.
Along with his wife, Ronald is survived by his three daughters, Janet (David) Golden, Susan (Stefan) van Waveren, and Karen Michelson; his grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah, and Noah Golden, Dylan, Eden, and Elly van Waveren, and Robby Kornberg; dear family friend, Gale Kruger; and several siblings, siblings-in-law, and their families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three brothers, his parents-in-law, and friend, Bob Kruger.
The family would like to express the utmost gratitude to all the doctors and nurses, especially the staff from Aides and Companions, the Orange Visiting Nurses Association and, the Milford Fire Department for all their loving care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Branford, CT or a charity of one's choice. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Church
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
