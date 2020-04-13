|
Nardini, Ronald
Ronald Nardini of Port St.Lucie, FL (formerly of Branford, CT) passed away unexpectedly on April 7. He was born on November 16, 1945 in Branford, CT to Fannie (Polverari) and Fino Nardini. Ron is survived by his son Ronald (Mary) Nardini, daughter Laura (David) Hauswirth, sister Virginia (Joseph) McLaughlin, and loving grandchildren Noah and Sadie. Ron was a loving father and a gentle soul. He was a proud Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He was especially proud of the 18 months spent in Vietnam as part of the Brown Water Navy. He was a lifelong fan of the NY Mets. He leaves behind many cherished family and friends especially nephews Stephen McLaughlin, Michael (Ann) McLaughlin, Sean (Jennifer) McLaughlin, cousin Dave (Cheryl) Serfilippi and friends Peter Panaroni, Birdie DeRosa, ex wife and dear friend Adrea Mascola, and his beloved dog Captain. A funeral service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020