Benoit, Ronald P.

Ronald P. Benoit, 72, a resident of Hillcrest Community in Uncasville, and former longtime New Haven resident, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home. Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on Oct. 21, 1946, he was the son of the late Lionel and Mary (Motta) Benoit and was the loving husband of Jacqueline (Messier) Benoit for 51 years.

Ron was a veteran of the Vietnam Era having honorably served with the United States Army. After the war he returned to Connecticut and began a 35-year career at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford. He was a highly respected and valued employee who as a lead man was loved by many of the employees as well as management.

In 2014 he and Jacqueline moved to the Hillcrest Community in Uncasville where in spite of dealing with some serious health issues he quickly became an active member of the community. He was involved with many of the activities the community offered, and he loved being able to cook at the Men's Breakfast.

Ron was a parishioner of St. John Church in Uncasville. He lived his life caring more about others than about himself and had a wonderful sense of humor which stayed with him to the end. He will be forever loved and greatly missed.

In addition to his wife Jaqueline he is survived by two children, Jonathan Benoit and Deanna Lewis and husband Matthew; sister Rosemarie Scroggins and husband David; brother Richard Benoit and wife Rosemary; two nieces Kim and Kelly Scroggins; and one nephew Jeffrey Scroggins. He was predeceased by his brother Albert Benoit.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, from 3-5 p.m. at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd., Uncasville. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Church, 22 Maple Ave., Uncasville. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Donations in his memory may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360. Published in The New Haven Register on June 7, 2019