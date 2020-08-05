Perry, Col. (Ret) Ronald
Col. (Ret) Ronald Clair Perry, age 87 of Clarksville, passed away from a stroke on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Novant Health in Thomasville, NC.
A family graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery.
Ron was born September 26, 1932, in Portland, ME to the late Harold and Elizabeth Perry. Ron retired as Colonel after 23 faithful years of service in the U.S. Army.
Col. Perry served as Commander of the 4/77th Aerial Field Artillery, 101st Airborne Division
He additionally served as Commander (Director) of the Attack Helicopter Training Division (Cobra Hall), HAAF, Savannah, GA. He was a Green Beret and served in the 1st Cavalry in Vietnam on his first of 2 tours.
His decorations include Silver Star (A Shau Valley), Distinguished Flying Cross (2), Bronze Star (3), Purple Heart (multiple), and several others.
Following U. S. Military retirement, Ron served 20+ years at Sikorsky Aircraft, United Technologies Corporation, and was instrumental in the development of the Black Hawk aircraft.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Diane Perry; his son Cedric Perry; and his son by marriage Staff. Sgt. Thomas E. Vitagliano.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Severine; sons, Jeffrey Perry (Joan), Michael Perry, Stephen Perry, and Scott Johns; daughters, Laurie Hadley (Wade), Carol Armistead (James); children by marriage, Erik D. Vitagliano, Tammy Ronan (Joe); grandchildren, Lisa Perry, Laura Wix, Brian Perry, Wade H. Hadley, Sarah Barnett, Sandy Perry, Ronald (Ceddy) Perry, Samantha Blake, Anna Armistead, Molly Ronan, Lexi Ronan, Shelby Ronan and Shane Ronan.
Pallbearers will be James Armistead, Wade Hadley, David Wix, Brian Perry, Wade H. Hadley, and Ronald (Ceddy) Perry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post 4895, 1701 Haynes St., Clarksville, 37043.
