|
|
LaCroix, Ronald R.
Ronald R. LaCroix of Old Saybrook, formerly of Branford, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Harbor Village North Health and Rehabilitation Center in New London. He was the beloved husband of Emma Lehr LaCroix. Ronald was born in New Haven April 10, 1941, son of the late Raymond and Helen Oboyski LaCroix. He worked for SNET as a central office repairman for many years until retiring. He was a talented woodworker and furniture maker, and he could fix anything. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying rollerblading, kayaking, hiking and working in his garden. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Bernadette (Darrel) Maxted of Madison and Heather LaCroix of Black Mountain, NC; his grandson Nicholas Maxted; his sister Susan Diamond of Old Saybrook and his brother David LaCroix of Branford.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020